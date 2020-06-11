Ontario and Quebec reopening: Here's what you can do and when
When can you shop in a non-essential store? Watch a movie in a theatre? Attend a concert?
A lot is set to change in the coming weeks and months for residents in Ontario and Quebec as businesses reopen and activities that have been banned temporarily are allowed once again.
Both provinces have released plans to gradually loosen COVID-19 restrictions and reopen their economies.
Quebec's plan takes a regional approach, where areas with lower case counts and hospitalizations will be able to reopen earlier than others.
Ontario's provincewide three-step plan will see restrictions eased gradually through June, July and August based on vaccination rates and key public health and health-care indicators. The government has provided a tentative date of June 13 for the start of this reopening, which is based on current indicators.
So how do plans in the neighbouring provinces compare?
Below is a comparison of dates by which certain activities could be allowed to resume in each province.
Note: Dates are approximate and are the earliest possible days by which activities could be allowed to resume. Delays are possible based on high case counts or lower than expected vaccination rates. Only certain activities are listed. Check individual government plans for detailed restrictions.
