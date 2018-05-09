Emergency alert tests cancelled in Ontario, Quebec due to flooding
Residents of Ontario and Quebec won't receive emergency alert messages on their mobile phones next week because of major flooding in the region.
Testing of emergency warning system was scheduled for May 8
Further testing of the Alert Ready system was supposed to take place across the country on Wednesday.
The tests will still take place in other provinces and territories.
No make-up date has been announced for Ontario and Quebec, where major floods have struck the Montreal, Ottawa and Muskoka regions.
Alert Ready launched last year to warn Canadians about natural disasters, terrorist threats and Amber Alerts.
The first round of tests, about a year ago, had some issues. Those were followed by a second round of tests in November.
