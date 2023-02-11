Conflicting OPP info suggests 'chaotic' Friday manhunt, says former officer

The OPP's handling of an incident Friday in which they issued warnings about two allegedly armed and dangerous men — only to then retract that information without explanation — is raising questions about police tactics.

"We have very little control and transparency on these things," said Joao Velloso, a law professor at the University of Ottawa specializing in policing.

"We just have no idea if these two [men] are still implicated."

On Friday morning, Ontario Provincial Police said on social media that officers were dealing with a potentially violent situation in the Township of Beckwith, roughly 50 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.

Someone had reported two people were armed with a handgun near the community arena. Over the noon hour, an emergency alert then warned about a pair of armed suspects and urged people in Lanark County and Sharbot Lake, Ont., in neighbouring Frontenac County to shelter in place, lock their doors and call 911 if they saw anyone suspicious.

The OPP also shared the name, photo and description of the two men on social media and the provincial Alert Ready website as well as with news outlets.

Around mid-afternoon, the OPP said a third man had been arrested while the original two men were still at large.

Only a half hour later, they took the men's information offline and asked media to stop sharing it. Ten minutes after that, they stated the search for the pair was over but offered no other details.

An OPP news release later in the day stated no firearm was ever involved.

OPP says situation 'dynamic'

The connection — if any — of the two men to Friday's incident remains unclear.

The OPP did not answer questions Friday afternoon about whether police had located the men, why their information was circulated and whether they may face charges.

Responding to followup questions Saturday, an OPP spokesperson said in an email the investigation is ongoing and further updates will be provided when available.

"The situation yesterday was dynamic and evolving as we continued to investigate," they added. "All efforts were made to keep the public informed of the information we had when we had it.

"When there are concerns for public safety, we endeavour to keep the public informed as quickly as possible and utilize all available resources in that effort."

The OPP's alert could have led people to jump to conclusions about the pair of suspects, said Ottawa-based lawyer Lawrence Greenspon, seen here last summer. (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press)

Public interest versus personal privacy

Mike Arntfield, a former London, Ont., police officer of 16 years, agreed police face fluid situations.

They may be dealing with "informed but still speculative" information, he said, like knowing vehicle registration information without having confirmed a driver's identity, or having only partially accurate tips from informants.

But retracting information essentially "wholesale" was something Arntfield said he'd "never heard of ... anywhere in North America, to be honest."

[It] speaks to a chaotic incident. - Mike Arntfield, former police officer

The conflicting information "speaks to a chaotic incident," he added.

Lawrence Greenspon, an Ottawa-based criminal defence lawyer, said there are repercussions the minute police release a person's name.

"The general public is certainly jumping to conclusions about those people," he said, adding that the decision may depend on the nature of the allegation and "the urgency of trying to apprehend the person."

Ed Ratushny, a professor emeritus of law at the University of Ottawa, said it comes down to good judgment.

"When in doubt, in some cases, protection of the public must come first," Ratushny said via email.

Third man due back in court

The man the OPP arrested Friday was charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from a peace officer and possession of stolen property. He appeared in Perth, Ont., bail court on the same day.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

As for the other two men, "the ball's essentially in their court" as to whether they want to speak out about what happened, Arntfield said.

"What they do next will determine what explanations are offered," he said.