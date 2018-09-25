Province releases disaster assistance maps for tornado victims

The provincial government has released detailed maps to help people affected by last week's tornadoes figure out if they are eligible for provincial disaster assistance.

On the weekend, the province announced that those hit by the storm would be eligible to apply to the province to have certain expenses covered.

The disaster assistance program covers damage to a person's primary residence or small business and will help repair or replace essential property — for instance, one's house — if it's not covered by insurance.

On Tuesday, the province released one map covering damage in the Dunrobin area and another for those hit by the storm in south Ottawa.

Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark said anyone who plans to apply to the program should keep records on what they're spending right now.

"I remind and urge affected residents to take photographs of damage and keep all receipts for expenses and repairs," Clark said.

"This will help insurance providers and the government speed up the application review process."

Dunrobin map

Homeowners and businesses in the yellow area are eligible to apply for the province's disaster assistance program. (Supplied)

South Ottawa map