'Everyone loved her': Family IDs woman found dead outside Ottawa retirement home

A family is grieving a mother of three found dead Thursday after she was reported missing in Ottawa's west end.

Bonnie Atagootak, 34, was originally from the Inuit community of Pond Inlet, Nunavut. She, her husband and their two younger kids had been living in Ottawa for more than four years, family members tell CBC.

Atagootak was reported missing the evening before her body was found behind a retirement residence on Carling Avenue near Kirkwood Avenue Thursday morning.

Police have yet to establish how Atagootak died. Ottawa police say its central criminal investigations unit continues to look into her death to determine if anything criminal took place.

Atagootak's sister Susie Pewaposluk (left) pictured here with Bonnie Atagootak (right), says the family is trying to be strong. (submitted by Susie Pewaposluk)

Much of Atagootak's family still live in Pond Inlet and her sister, Susie Pewaposluk, said they are reeling from the news.

"I was shocked," said Pewaposluk.

She started a fundraiser to transport her sister's body home to Nunavut at the wishes of their mother.

"[We're] trying to be strong, trying to help my mother," she said.

'Very good mother'

Atagootak and her husband, Ivan Atagootak, moved to Ottawa in September 2015 along with their two younger children.

"She was outgoing. She was making everyone laugh. She didn't like to be quiet too much," Ivan said of his late wife.

"Everyone loved her."

The couple lived in Ottawa with their 14-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son. Their 16-year-old son lives with family in Pond Inlet.

Ivan reported his wife missing to police, he said.

Atagootak was living with their kids in a motel near the seniors' home where she was found. The family had recently been evicted, he said.

Bonnie Atagootak husband, Ivan Atagootak, pictured here on their wedding day. (submitted by Susie Pewaposluk)

"She was a very good mother … our children were the first priority for her," Ivan said.

The widower says his children miss their mother terribly and keep asking questions about her death.

"I try to comfort them as much as I [can] and try to keep them busy."

Police told CBC Saturday they may have more information to share about Atagootak's death on Monday.