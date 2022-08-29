Ontario must consult public, groups before expanding 'strong mayor' powers: AMO

A group representing Ontario municipalities says the province must conduct broad consultations as it considers expanding so-called "strong mayor" powers to communities other than Toronto and Ottawa.

The Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) says the government should consult the public as well as professional and municipal political organizations on the issue.

AMO is among several organizations and stakeholders weighing in on the proposed law before a legislative committee today.

AMO's executive director, Brian Rosborough, told the committee the group wasn't consulted on the legislation but was briefed on the details "immediately before" the bill was introduced earlier this month.

The bill would give the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa veto powers over bylaws that conflict with provincial priorities, such as building housing.

Premier Doug Ford has said those powers will eventually be extended to mayors in some other municipalities.