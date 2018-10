Who won across eastern Ontario?

About the map: Municipalities who re-elected or acclaimed their head of council from the past term are shaded in blue. Municipalities who elected or acclaimed a new head of council are shaded in red. Municipalities in grey still have results pending.

To see in full screen, or if you don't see it above, click here.

From Westport to East Hawkesbury and North Dundas to South Stormont, we've got most of the results for eastern Ontario's 82 municipal elections.

Five municipalities in the County of Renfrew have extended voting to Tuesday at 8 p.m. due to issues with online voting on Monday.

Click on the map to see the winners or use the alphabetical guide below to find your municipality and its results.

Addington Highlands

Mayor or reeve elect : Henry Hogg (re-elected)

Admaston/Bromley

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Michael Donohue (acclaimed)

Alfred and Plantagenet

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Stéphane Sarrazin (elected)

Arnprior

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Walter Stack (elected)

Athens

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Herb Scott (acclaimed)

Augusta

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Doug Malanka (re-elected)

Bancroft

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Paul Jenkins (re-elected)

Beckwith

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Richard Kidd (acclaimed)

Belleville

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Mitch Panciuk (elected)

Bonnechere Valley

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Jennifer Murphy (acclaimed)

Brockville

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Jason Baker (elected)

Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Sheldon Keller (re-elected)

Carleton Place

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Douglas Black (elected)

Carlow/Mayo

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Bonnie Adams (Acclaimed)

Casselman

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Daniel Lafleur (acclaimed)

Central Frontenac

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Frances Smith (acclaimed)

Centre Hastings

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Tom Deline (acclaimed)

Champlain

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Paul Emile Duval (elected)

Clarence-Rockland

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Guy Desjardins (re-elected)

Cornwall

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Bernadette Clement (elected)

Deep River

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Suzanne D-Eon (elected)

Deseronto

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Dan Johnson (acclaimed)

Drummond/North Elmsley

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Stephen Fournier (acclaimed)

East Hawkesbury

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Robert Kirby (acclaimed)

Edwardsburgh/Cardinal

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Patrick Sayeau (re-elected)

Elizabethtown-Kitley

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Brant Burrow (elected)

Faraday

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Carl Tinney (acclaimed)

Front of Yonge

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Roger Haley (acclaimed)

Frontenac Islands

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Denis Doyle (acclaimed)

Gananoque

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Ted Lojko (elected)

Greater Madawaska

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Brian Hunt (elected)

Greater Napanee

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Marg Isbester (elected)

Hastings Highlands

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Vic Bodnar (elected)

Hawkesbury

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Paula Assaly (elected)

Head, Clara and Maria

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Debbi Grills (elected)

Horton

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : David Bennett (elected)

Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Janice Visneskie Moore (re-elected)

Kingston

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Bryan Paterson (re-elected)

Lanark Highlands

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Peter McLaren (elected)

Laurentian Hills

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : John Reinwald (re-elected)

Laurentian Valley

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Results pending

Leeds and the Thousand Islands

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Corinna Smith-Gatcke (elected)

Limerick

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Carl Stefanski (elected)

Loyalist

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Rick Bresee (elected)

Madawaska Valley

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Kim Love (re-elected)

Madoc

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Loyde Blackburn (elected)

Marmora and Lake

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Jan O'Neill (elected)

McNab/Braeside

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Thomas Peckett (re-elected)

Merrickville/Wolford

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Doug Struthers (elected)

Mississippi Mills

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Christa Lowry (elected)

Montague

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Bill Dobson (re-elected)

North Algona Wilberforce

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : James Brose (elected)

North Dundas

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Tony Fraser (elected)

North Frontenac

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Ron Higgins (acclaimed)

North Glengarry

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Jamie MacDonald (acclaimed)

North Grenville

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Nancy Peckford (elected)

North Stormont

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Jim Wert (acclaimed)

Pembroke

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Results pending

Perth

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : John Fenik (re-elected)

Petawawa

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Results pending

Prescott

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Brett Todd (acclaimed)

Prince Edward County

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Steve Ferguson (elected)

Quinte West

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Jim Harrison (re-elected)

Renfrew

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Results pending

Rideau Lakes

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Arie Hoogenboom (elected)

Russell

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Pierre Leroux (re-elected)

Smiths Falls

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Shawn Pankow (re-elected)

South Dundas

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Steven Byvelds (elected)

South Frontenac

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Ron Vandewal (re-elected)

South Glengarry

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Frank Prevost (acclaimed)

South Stormont

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Bryan McGillis (elected)

Stirling-Rawdon

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Bob Mullin (elected)

Stone Mills

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Eric Smith (re-elected)

Tay Valley

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Brian Campbell (elected)

The Nation

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Franç​ois St. Amour (re-elected)

Tudor and Cashel

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Libby Clarke (elected)

Tweed

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Jo-Anne Albert (re-elected)

Tyendinaga

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Rick Phillips (re-elected)

Westport

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Robin Jones (acclaimed)

Whitewater Region

Mayor-elect or reeve-elect : Results pending

Wollaston