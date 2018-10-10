Who's running in eastern Ontario's small towns
From Westport to East Hawkesbury and North Dundas to South Stormont, we've got the latest links to who is running and how to vote in eastern Ontario's other municipalities.
Find out who's running in your eastern Ontario municipality
Ottawa is one of 80 municipalities in eastern Ontario where residents are voting in local elections on Monday, Oct. 22.
From Westport to East Hawkesbury and North Dundas to South Stormont, we have the links to the latest information from your region. Click on the letter below or scroll down to find out who's running in your municipality.
Addington Highlands
Admaston/Bromley
Alfred and Plantagenet
Arnprior
Athens
Augusta
Bancroft
Beckwith
Belleville
Bonnechere Valley
Brockville
Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan
Carleton Place
Carlow/Mayo
Casselman
Central Frontenac
- Voter information, including list of certified candidates.
Centre Hastings
Champlain
Clarence-Rockland
Cornwall
Deep River
Deseronto
Drummond/North Elmsley
East Hawkesbury
Edwardsburgh/Cardinal
Elizabethtown-Kitley
Faraday
Front of Yonge
Frontenac Islands
Gananoque
Greater Madawaska
Greater Napanee
Hastings Highlands
Hawkesbury
Head, Clara and Maria
Horton
Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards
Kingston
Lanark Highlands
Laurentian Hills
Laurentian Valley
- Certified candidates for council and school board.
- Voter information.