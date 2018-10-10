Who's running in eastern Ontario's small towns

Ottawa is one of 80 municipalities in eastern Ontario where residents are voting in local elections on Monday, Oct. 22.

From Westport to East Hawkesbury and North Dundas to South Stormont, we have the links to the latest information from your region. Click on the letter below or scroll down to find out who's running in your municipality.

Addington Highlands

Admaston/Bromley

Alfred and Plantagenet

Arnprior

Athens

Augusta

Bancroft

Beckwith

Belleville

Bonnechere Valley

Brockville

Brudenell, Lyndoch and Raglan

Carleton Place

Carlow/Mayo

Casselman

Central Frontenac

Voter information, including list of certified candidates.

Centre Hastings

Champlain

Clarence-Rockland

Cornwall

Deep River

Deseronto

Drummond/North Elmsley

East Hawkesbury

Edwardsburgh/Cardinal

Elizabethtown-Kitley

Faraday

Front of Yonge

Frontenac Islands

Gananoque

Greater Madawaska

Greater Napanee

Hastings Highlands

Hawkesbury

Head, Clara and Maria

Horton

Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards

Kingston

Lanark Highlands

Laurentian Hills

Laurentian Valley

Leeds and the Thousand Islands

Limerick

Loyalist

Madawaska Valley

Madoc

Marmora and Lake

McNab/Braeside

Merrickville/Wolford

Mississippi Mills

Montague

North Algona Wilberforce

North Dundas

North Frontenac

North Glengarry

North Grenville

North Stormont

Pembroke

Perth

Petawawa

Prescott

Prince Edward County

Quinte West

Renfrew

Rideau Lakes

Russell

Smiths Falls

South Dundas

South Frontenac

South Glengarry

South Stormont

Stirling-Rawdon

Stone Mills

Tay Valley

The Nation

Tudor and Cashel

Tweed

Tyendinaga

Westport

Whitewater Region

Wollaston