Ontario health units could create their own vaccine passports, says leading doctor

Local health units in Ontario could come up with their own vaccine passport if the province continues to resist, according to the head of a group representing local public health agencies in the province.

Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, the Medical Officer of Health for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) and president of the Association of Local Public Health Agencies, says his health unit is "prepared" to explore its own vaccine passport, as discussed at a meeting on Wednesday.

He said other health units would optimally follow suit to ensure there is consistency across the province, or at least in certain regions.

"If we do it and Ottawa doesn't, or vice versa … a patchwork is not right," Roumeliotis said on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning Thursday.

"If were to do it in the absence of a provincial direction, if we were to do it locally, I would want to do it with a big region where we have ourselves, Ottawa, Renfrew, even all the way through Kingston."

CBC has reached out for clarification on whether the province's medical officers of health have agreed to move forward on any specific plan.

Ottawa Morning 9:09 Dr. Paul Roumeliotis on vaccine passports Despite growing calls from many businesses, the Ontario government says it has no plans to issue vaccine passports but one local medical officer of health says they’re inevitable during the fourth wave. 9:09

Peel Region's medical officer of health also threw his support behind a vaccine certificate program, saying he was exploring local options if the province didn't step up with one.

Ontario has repeatedly said it has no plans to go beyond offering residents a vaccination receipt, which critics — Roumeliotis included — say is easy to fake.

The momentum for a vaccine passport system has also led to Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca to announce a summit scheduled for Monday on the need for better proof of vaccines, inviting major party leaders, including Premier Doug Ford, to attend.

In Quebec, which has several busy connections to eastern Ontario, a centralized proof of vaccination system launches on Wednesday. Ottawa's deputy medical officer of health said that plan has sparked concerns from businesses about different standards in Gatineau, Que., and the national capital.