Kingston MPP Ted Hsu announces bid to lead Ontario Liberals

Ted Hsu, the MPP for Kingston and the Islands, is putting his name forward as a candidate for the leadership of Ontario's Liberal Party.

Hsu made the announcement at Portsmouth Olympic Harbour in Kingston early Sunday afternoon to a crowd of supporters, and he was joined on stage by Tragically Hip guitarist Rob Baker.

The Liberal MPP said he would give Ontario's Liberal Party a "fresh start" to earn back the trust of voters.

"We are struggling with cost of living, housing, health care, mental health and addictions, elder care, education disruption, labour shortages, debt and climate change," he said.

LISTEN | Liberal MPP Ted Hsu weighs in on the 2023 provincial budget

Hsu was elected as MPP for Kingston and the Islands in 2022.

He served as federal MP for Kingston and the Islands from 2011 to 2015, but he chose not to run for re-election in 2015 to spend more time with his family.

Hsu is shown speaking to the media inside the foyer of the House of Commons in Ottawa in May 2015. Before entering provincial politics, he served one term as the Liberal MP for Kingston and the Islands. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

New leader in December

The Ontario Liberals will announce a new leader on Dec. 2 to replace Steven Del Duca, who resigned after the party did not win enough seats in last year's provincial election to secure official party status — the second campaign in a row where that's been the outcome.

Nate Erskine-Smith, Liberal MP for the Toronto riding of Beaches-East York, is the only other candidate to officially announce a leadership bid.

Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi has stepped down from his role as parliamentary secretary ahead of his own potential bid, while Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has set up an exploratory committee before deciding if she'll seek the leadership.

Two of Hsu's Liberal colleagues at Queen's Park, Stephanie Bowman and Adil Shamji, are also considering a leadership run.

The deadline to register for the leadership contest is Sept. 5. Candidates must pay an entry fee of $100,000 and a refundable $25,000 deposit.