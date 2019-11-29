Ottawa flood victims don't think new report will help prevent future disasters
Expert said nothing pointed to human error in 2019 floods
Some of those most affected by the spring floods are wary of the findings and recommendations of a report looking at the causes that was commissioned by the Ontario government.
The province tasked former Manitoba deputy minister Doug McNeil with considering what influenced record-breaking spring flooding in the Ottawa River and Great Lakes regions.
McNeil said there were no signs of human error and regulators did everything they could with the natural factors at play.
Gerry Blyth suffered through flooding again this spring at his home on Constance Bay in rural west Ottawa and wanted to see a more independent inquiry by "somebody [without] skin in the game."
"I don't have any feeling that they are there to protect our interests at all," said Blyth.
He's concerned the report offered no suggestions on how to actually improve his community's chances if Mother Nature strikes again, as it also did in 2017.
Blyth is still waiting for approval for funding through the Ontario Disaster Relief Assistance Program to repair the foundation for his home.
He does approve of recommendations in McNeil's report that call for improved funding through the program to make homes more resilient.
"My wife and I are both retired and we're on a fixed income. We've used almost every penny we have in the last two years from our retirement savings to keep things going," he said.
- Nature, not human error, to blame for Ottawa River flooding: report
- Ontario adviser recommends new flooding plan, province doesn't commit to funds
McNeil made 66 recommendations, many of them to improve the province's resiliency to floods, but also to improve communication with the public to explain what's going on.
The Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry John Yakabuski conceded Thursday there would be some people who would not believe the report's conclusion that the unprecedented floods were caused by a natural disaster.
Ottawa Coun. Eli El-Chantiry said Yakabuski is right to worry about trust on the Ottawa River.
"Maybe [residents] won't believe it because it's not independent," said El-Chantiry, who represents residents in heavily flooded areas such as Constance Bay and Dunrobin.
He said thousands of homeowners petitioned for a different kind of inquiry that did not report directly to the Minister.
El-Chantiry said more than 100 residents have still not been able to return to their homes that require repairs and people are concerned there is more flooding to come before the report's recommendations can be turned into action.
Ottawa Riverkeeper Elizabeth Logue said she has heard those concerns and is also worried that there is little time to implement and pay for the recommendations.
For instance, the very last recommendation calls for the province to "maintain, at a minimum, the current level of funding in departmental budgets and programs related" to flooding.
However, Logue points out the province cut the budget for conservation authorities, which are mandated to take care of flood mapping and flood mitigation projects.
Yakabuski said during Thursday's media conference his government would be trying to act quickly on recommendations, however "we have fiscal challenges in Ontario and we have to review these with our ministries."
