Province expands flooded area covered by disaster relief program

The Ontario government has expanded the area covered by its disaster recovery assistance program after this spring's flooding.

After feedback from residents and municipalities, the province is including more of Lanark County in its coverage area, specifically in Beckwith, Carleton Place and Mississippi Mills, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

The new area covered by the program is bordered on the south by Highway 7, on the east by between Appleton Side Road and River Road, on the west by McNeeley Avenue and in the north by Townline Road, Country Road 21 and Wilson Street.

The program can provide compensation for damage done to primary residences, small businesses and not-for-profit organizations for people who do not have insurance.

Residents can review the updated map of the activation area online.

The deadline to submit claims is Sept. 26.