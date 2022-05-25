Join us for CBC Ottawa's Ontario election debate live on Thursday

Ontario voters will decide on June 2 who will lead the province, and a week ahead of that, we want to give you a chance to see where local candidates stand on the issues: from emergency response and climate change to affordability and housing.

CBC Ottawa is hosting a live debate with local candidates at 6:08 p.m. on Thursday, May 26 and taking your questions on Facebook.

CBC Ottawa host Adrian Harewood will moderate the debate between candidates from the province's four major parties.

Scheduled to join us will be:

Goldie Ghamari, the Progressive Conservative candidate in Carleton.

Chandra Pasma, the NDP candidate in Ottawa West-Nepean.

Stephen Blais, the Liberal candidate in Orléans.

Michelle Peterson, the Green Party candidate in Orléans.

You can watch the broadcast here or on our special newscast on CBC Ottawa News at 6, after a local news update.

We will also take questions from Facebook to ask the candidates during the live show, giving you an opportunity to take your concerns directly to them.

Join us then.