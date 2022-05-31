What you need to know on voting day in eastern Ontario

Planning to vote on Thursday, June 2? Here's everything you need to know to make the process smooth and simple.

Voting day has arrived for the Ontario provincial election.

Polling places are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Elections Ontario has information about what you need to bring and specific locations — at least three polling locations have moved this week, all noted in their riding profile.

More than a million ballots were cast during the advance voting period.

You can find a complete list of eastern Ontario candidates in the list below. After that, we have some information about CBC's coverage tonight.

Riding profiles

How to follow results

CBCNews.ca will have up-to-the-minute election results and CBC Ottawa will have coverage of how eastern Ontario's races played out.

CBC's television special: Ontario Votes 2022: Election Night, is set to run from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

You can also stream the election night special on our results page, CBCNews.ca, CBC Gem or YouTube. There will also be a streaming version of the show with ASL, which you can find here.

Coverage starts with a special edition of Power & Politics (5 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET) with Vassy Kapelos hosting from Toronto. At 7 p.m. ET, CBC News Network will continue the election countdown from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

CBC Radio's Jill Dempsey and Rebecca Zandbergen will host a live provincewide radio special beginning at 9 p.m. ET. It's also available at CBC Radio One or the CBC Listen app.

WATCH | People in Pembroke, Petawawa and more tell CBC what matters to them: Here’s what Ontarians say are their top election issues Duration 4:36 CBC News’s Meagan Fitzpatrick travelled across the province to ask Ontarians what issues are most important to them.

2018 results

Here's how eastern Ontario looked after the 2018 election.

Two of the incumbents, Randy Hillier and Amanda Simard, changed party affiliations, while the incumbents in Ottawa-Vanier and Orléans have changed since 2018.