PC Goldie Ghamari wins again in Carleton
There were 7 candidates in this race
CBC News is projecting Progressive Conservative Goldie Ghamari to be the winner in Carleton.
The incumbent was elected for the first time in 2018 when she took 51 per cent of ballots cast.
CBC projects PC incumbent <a href="https://twitter.com/gghamari?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gghamari</a> is re-elected in Carleton. She just spoke to the crowd about how her parents came to Canada to give her a better life. Then her dad spoke. She says he’s the reason she’s in politics. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONelxn?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONelxn</a> <a href="https://t.co/lyFtWysW0R">pic.twitter.com/lyFtWysW0R</a>—@Krystalle_CBC
