Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa·New

PC Goldie Ghamari wins again in Carleton

CBC News is projecting Goldie Ghamari to be the winner in Carleton.

There were 7 candidates in this race

CBC News ·
Carleton PC candidate Goldie Ghamari. (Ontario PC Party)

CBC News is projecting Progressive Conservative Goldie Ghamari to be the winner in Carleton.

The incumbent was elected for the first time in 2018 when she took 51 per cent of ballots cast.

This race featured seven candidates.

(Infogram)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

now