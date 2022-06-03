PC Nolan Quinn wins in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry
CBC News is projecting Progressive Conservative Nolan Quinn to be the winner in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry.
There were 6 candidates in the race
CBC News is projecting Progressive Conservative Nolan Quinn to be the winner in Stormont–Dundas–South Glengarry.
The race featured six candidates, but no incumbent.
Veteran Progressive Conservative Jim McDonell decided not to run this time around after three terms in office.
McDonell had won in the 2018 election with more than 61 per cent of the vote.