Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa·New

PC Nolan Quinn wins in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry

CBC News is projecting Progressive Conservative Nolan Quinn to be the winner in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry.

There were 6 candidates in the race

CBC News ·
PC candidate for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry Nolan Quinn. (Ontario PC Party)

CBC News is projecting Progressive Conservative Nolan Quinn to be the winner in Stormont–Dundas–South Glengarry.

The race featured six candidates, but no incumbent.

Veteran Progressive Conservative Jim McDonell decided not to run this time around after three terms in office.

McDonell had won in the 2018 election with more than 61 per cent of the vote.

(Infogram)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

now