Chandra Pasma takes Ottawa West-Nepean for NDP
CBC News is projecting the NDP's Chandra Pasma to win in Ottawa West-Nepean, which was one of the tightest races of the 2022 election, just like in 2018.
PC Jeremy Roberts concedes in tight race
The riding was one of the tightest races of the 2018 election when Progressive Conservative Jeremy Roberts won the seat with just 175 votes more than Pasma.
Pasma edged out Roberts this time around to give the NDP their first win in the riding.
With an aging population and a large portion of the riding employed in the health-care sector, Ottawa West-Nepean voters could have cast their ballots with health — and especially elder care — at the top of their minds.
There were five candidates in the race in 2022.