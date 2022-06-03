Chandra Pasma takes Ottawa West-Nepean for NDP

CBC News is projecting the NDP's Chandra Pasma to win in Ottawa West-Nepean.

The riding was one of the tightest races of the 2018 election when Progressive Conservative Jeremy Roberts won the seat with just 175 votes more than Pasma.

Pasma edged out Roberts this time around to give the NDP their first win in the riding.

NDP’s Chandra Pasma wins in Ottawa West–Nepean, beating PC incumbent Duration 0:37 For the first time ever, a provincial NDP candidate has been elected in Ottawa West–Nepean, with Chandra Pasma coming out ahead of PC incumbent Jeremy Roberts.

With an aging population and a large portion of the riding employed in the health-care sector, Ottawa West-Nepean voters could have cast their ballots with health — and especially elder care — at the top of their minds.

There were five candidates in the race in 2022.