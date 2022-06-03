Liberal Lucille Collard re-elected in Ottawa–Vanier

CBC News is projecting Liberal Lucille Collard will be re-elected in Ottawa–Vanier.

The Liberals won this seat in 2018, then it was vacated when Nathalie Des Rosiers stepped aside to take a role at the University of Toronto.

In the 2020 byelection to replace her, Collard took home more than half the votes cast.

PC candidate Patrick Mayangi also ran in the 2020 byelection, finishing third behind the NDP candidate.

There were nine candidates running in Ottawa–Vanier in 2022.