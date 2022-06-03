Liberal John Fraser re-elected in Ottawa South
CBC News is projecting Liberal John Fraser to be re-elected in Ottawa South.
Fraser follows up his 2018 win where he took home nearly 40 per cent of the vote.
The Progressive Conservative and NDP candidates finished neck and neck at 29 and 27 per cent respectively last time around.
The Green Party candidate finished fourth with just over three per cent of the vote.
The race in Ottawa South featured eight candidates.