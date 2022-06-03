Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa·New

NDP Joel Harden wins again in Ottawa Centre

CBC News is projecting Joel Harden to be the winner in Ottawa Centre.

There were 10 candidates running in this race

CBC News ·
NDP candidate for Ottawa Centre Joel Harden. (Ontario NDP)

Ottawa Centre featured 10 candidates including the NDP incumbent Harden, who took more than 46 per cent of the vote last time around.

During the campaign, voters said they want housing policy that targets affordability and availability, and not just for families looking to buy their first home.

(Infogram)
now