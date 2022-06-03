NDP Joel Harden wins again in Ottawa Centre

CBC News is projecting Joel Harden to be the winner in Ottawa Centre.

Ottawa Centre featured 10 candidates including the NDP incumbent Harden, who took more than 46 per cent of the vote last time around.

Big cheer for his arrival as well as the first poll results. <a href="https://t.co/edPqx7MzlP">pic.twitter.com/edPqx7MzlP</a> —@matthewkupfer

During the campaign, voters said they want housing policy that targets affordability and availability, and not just for families looking to buy their first home.