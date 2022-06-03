Liberal Stephen Blais wins in Orléans

CBC News is projecting incumbent Liberal Stephen Blais to win in Orléans.

In the 2018 race, Marie France-Lalonde won by a slim margin over the Progressive Conservative candidate, then she vacated the seat when she successfully ran for the federal Liberals in 2019.

That opened the door for Blais, who won the 2020 byelection that took place because of the vacated seat.

There were seven candidates in this race in 2022.