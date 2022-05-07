Ontario Votes 2022: What you need to know in eastern Ontario

Spanning nearly 80,000 square kilometres, the 20 ridings in eastern Ontario cover a wide area and are home to well over two million people.

You can find a complete list of candidates ahead of advance polling and election day in the list below.

Election day in Ontario takes place June 2.

Riding profiles

2018 results

Here's how eastern Ontario looked after the 2018 election.

Two of the incumbents, Randy Hillier and Amanda Simard, changed party affiliations, while the incumbents in Ottawa-Vanier and Orléans changed hands (but not colours) since 2018.