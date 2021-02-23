Prioritize vaccines for school staff: OCDSB chair
Ontario's plan has education workers vaccinated somewhere between April and July
The chair of Ottawa's largest school board wants the province to vaccinate education workers "sooner rather than later" to help keep schools open.
In a letter to the ministers of education and health, the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board's Lynn Scott said the province should do everything it can to keep staff safe, especially those working with students in classrooms.
"Education workers have worked hard to keep our schools safe using the safety precautions available. The vaccine represents a new level of protection and education workers need that protection," Scott wrote in a letter dated Feb. 16, and shared by the board on Tuesday.
"The emergence of more contagious strains of the virus adds more uncertainty to our efforts to keep schools open and prevent further disruptions in our children's education."
Ontario recently added adults over age 80 living outside care homes, some first responders and all Indigenous adults to the first phase of its COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
Education workers are part of the second phase, expected to last from April to July.
Scott said in an interview that knowing staff will be vaccinated "sooner rather than later" would help both morale and the school board's plan for "a much more normal" 2021-22 school year.
She said she hasn't yet heard back from the province.
WATCH | Ottawa school board wants a stronger commitment:
Minister says he'll advocate
Education Minister Stephen Lecce said in an emailed statement to CBC News that teachers are a part of "the next phase" of the province's COVID-19 immunization plan.
"We know how critical education is in the lives of Ontario children and their parents. We also recognize how we must take every action possible to improve the safety of our schools," said Lecce.
"I continue to advocate the importance of all school, child care and education staff being vaccinated."
- Frustration grows among Ontario seniors, caregivers over vaccine rollout
- Funeral, crematorium workers hope they're not forgotten in vaccine rollout
The Canadian Teachers' Federation has been making a national pitch to get educators vaccinated. On Monday, Ontario gave local health units some flexibility over how they vaccinate residents, as long as they follow its priority list.
Ottawa has given about 46,600 COVID-19 vaccine doses in just over two months, as of Monday, which included supply interruptions.
With files from Stu Mills
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.