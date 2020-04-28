For restaurateurs, province's slow and steady approach a necessary gamble

For Ottawa restaurants eager to reopen, the province's slow and steady approach to getting the economy moving again presents a difficult dilemma: open too soon and risk a second wave of infection; wait much longer and go out of business.

On Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford unveiled a three-phase plan to open up different sectors of the economy, depending on the risk.

While the restaurant industry wasn't singled out in the province's plan, some owners suspect they'll be last on the list to reopen and face limited seating capacities when they do. A second wave of infections and restrictions would be a final blow for many.

It's the lack of income for an indefinite period of time that will kill them. - Lori Mellor, Preston Street BIA

"All the businesses want to get back to the old normal," said Lori Mellor, executive director of the Preston Street Business Improvement Area (BIA).

"But they all support this more cautious approach, because if we race forward too quickly it will spell disaster for them."

The plan depends on meeting a number of criteria in the battle against the spread of the coronavirus, including a "consistent two-to-four-week decrease in the number of new daily COVID-19 cases."

Ontario's chief medical officer confirmed Monday the province has not yet begun that decline from the current peak.

"Everybody would love to know what date we are shooting for," Mellor said. "It's the lack of income for an indefinite period of time that will kill them."

Bracing for a long wait

Restaurants in particular are bracing for what they expect to be a long wait.

Antonella Ceglia, the Preston Street BIA chair whose family has owned La Roma in Little Italy for 30 years, said not having a target date for reopening is difficult.

"I'm OK taking things slowly. I just wish we had more dates in mind so we have something to look forward to," she said.

It makes me sad that some restaurants loved in this city won't be able to operate very much longer. - Antonella Ceglia, La Roma

Ceglia said La Roma has adapted and is in a better position than many restaurants, some of which may never reopen.

"It makes me sad that some restaurants loved in this city won't be able to operate very much longer," she said.

There are no set dates in Ontario's roadmap for reopening the economy. What do businesses make of that and the province's plan for a gradual return to normal? 10:39

While the slow approach is generally understood and accepted, Mellor said many — particularly new businesses — are running out of time.

"No one's cushioned against losing revenue for three straight months, or four or six," she said.