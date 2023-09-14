Ontario's dire climate report signals need for urgent action in Ottawa Valley

A tornado that ripped through south Ottawa in August caused extensive damage to Michel Simonot's house. He said it's "good to hear" that the province is looking into the long-term impacts of climate change.

Michel Simonot stands in front of his home in Ottawa's south end. Blue patching covers where his roof was torn open when a tornado ripped through the neighbourhood last month.

Researchers have predicted similar damage may become more common as climate change appears to be causing more tornado activity in Ontario.

Now, a new 530-page provincial report is warning the impacts of climate change will only get worse.

The report finds that Ontario could face an average of up to 60 days of extreme heat per year by 2080, placing vulnerable people, businesses, infrastructure and agriculture at further risk.

In a summer where the Ottawa Valley has experienced multiple tornadoes, wildfire smoke and flooding, Simonot said it's time for urgent action.

"It's good to hear that they're starting to pay attention to it. My only question is how fast are they going to take it serious?" he asked.

"Is the weather going to change faster than the politics?"

Damaged homes in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on July 13, the day strong storms and two tornadoes hit. This photo was taken using a drone. (Félix Desroches/CBC)

Some not concerned

The report paints a grim future, including the possibility of livestock fatalities and crop failure. Corn in particular may face a 50 per cent drop in production from inadequate moisture — though not everyone is so sure.

"I don't believe that," said Embrun farmer Michel Dignard, who grows corn. "Right now we got better yield than we had before."

As for animals, Dignard said his barns — already able to withstand extreme heat — will "be, like always, a 5 star hotel" with the ventilation system he has in place.

Dignard said there's an undeniable change in climate, but in the 40 years he's been in business, the only constant is change.

"There's always something different, so we'll have to adapt," he said. "No problem there."

City 'doing what it can'

Despite mixed reaction, the report paints a similar picture to a 2020 study commissioned by the City of Ottawa and the National Capital Commission, which predicted there could be 25 to 28 days hotter than 30 degrees by the next decade, and 36 to 72 of them by the 2080s.

That report indicated the increase in heat waves and flooding would put pressure on everything from emergency services to the foundations of buildings.

A car is partially submerged in floodwater on Kilborn Avenue in Ottawa amid a rainstorm on August 10. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Coun. Shawn Menard, who also chairs the city's environment and climate change committee, said "the city is doing what it can right now" to adapt. Those efforts, he said, include pushing for building retrofits, working to reduce the risk of flooding and enhancing Ottawa's resiliency to powerful windstorms like last year's derecho.

Menard said the city now needs to "invest in the mitigation for what we're going to see in the future, which is a health risk for our residents."

Coun. Steve Desroches said there needs to be a stronger partnership between the city and the province to make change. He called for an investment strategy to help cities such as Ottawa make infrastructure more resilient to extreme weather events.

Simonot, who has a young son, said climate action needs to happen quicker.

"People are saying [climate change is] going to get worse as time goes on," he said. "So I do worry about what's going to happen."