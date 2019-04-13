'It's too early': Province's 9 a.m. booze plan leaves Ottawans unimpressed

The Progressive Conservative government's proposal to let bars and restaurants serve alcohol earlier in the morning has some Ottawans concerned it could send a negative message about drinking.

In their Thursday budget, the PCs announced a raft of potential changes to laws governing alcohol sales and consumption, including allowing licensed bars and restaurants to start serving alcohol at 9 a.m. rather than the current 11 a.m.

But the changes — and the province's focus on loosening both alcohol and gambling regulations — have some worried about the message being sent.

"We're against that, because we think it's too early to serve alcohol," said Robert LeBlanc, the owner of Bobby's Table in Vanier.

"There's a lot of kids coming in here, and we don't want to show them that they can start drinking when they're of age at 9 o'clock in the morning."

Though there's only a two-hour difference between the current legal time and the proposed time, Rideau-Vanier Coun. Mathieu Fleury said the new rules mark a step toward normalizing early-morning drinking.

That could be especially problematic for those already trying to avoid alcohol, Fleury said.

Coun. Mathieu Fleury says serving alcohol earlier in the morning may send the wrong message. (Radio-Canada)

"When you think of those families, those individuals who are trying to get away from [alcohol addiction], it chases them," he said.

"We're giving them more opportunities to drink."

'I think we have bigger priorities'

Some residents who spoke to CBC News voiced discomfort with the province's focus on alcohol and gambling regulations.

"I think that we have bigger priorities that we should be thinking about than drinking at nine o'clock in the morning," said Chantal Chabot.

Also included in the budget was new proposed legislation that would let municipalities designate specific public areas where drinking is allowed, as well as an allowance for Ontario casinos to advertise free alcohol for gamblers.

After the budget was released, Liberal leader John Fraser expressed concern over the government's apparent "obsession with alcohol," and said the alcohol-related proposals should be lower on the priority list.

Others seem to agree.

"I don't really care because I don't drink," said Rejean Chabot. "But for others, if they want to drink at nine o'clock, it's their own business. I'm OK with that."

Who benefits?

Questions also remain about who will benefit from the new rules — with even restaurant owners like LeBlanc at a loss.

LeBlanc said that in the past nine years, he's only had "three or four people" ask to be served alcohol before 11 a.m.

"There was no demand," he said.

But for the brunch crowd — where mimosas reign supreme — and at Bank Street pubs that regularly show early-morning European soccer games, the new rules could be a boon.



"I'm sure for those types of events, it'll definitely attract a crowd," said pub patron Gerry Nigra, referring to soccer enthusiasts. "There's no doubt. As it is now, they like to get in early."