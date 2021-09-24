Mould, leaks, air quality issues plague Ontario Aboriginal Housing units, tenants say

Several tenants living in units managed by Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services (OAHS) say their homes are "falling apart," harming their health, and they accuse the non-profit organization of sloppy work or delayed responses.

"What I've gone through here in seven years, it's horrific, it's draining, it's emotionally exhausting," said Ishkode-O'de Wagamese, who lives in Burnstown, Ont., about 85 kilometres west of Ottawa.

OAHS is a non-profit that receives funding from the provincial government with more than 2,000 units across Ontario. Its mandate is to provide "safe, affordable housing" for rural and urban Indigenous people in the province.

CBC spoke to several of the organization's tenants, some of whom did not want to speak publicly for fear of eviction or other consequences. They described recurring leaks and floods, insecure kitchen cabinets and structures, and broken septic systems at their units. Several families blamed respiratory problems on mould.

The tenants — many of them living on a low income and some relying on disability benefits — said their physical and mental health has been harmed while living in these homes, and they can't afford to continue to pay for home maintenance out of their own pockets.

When CBC shared a list of tenant concerns, the housing organization said some of the allegations were "entirely false," though it wouldn't elaborate, citing tenant privacy.

Issues were immediate, tenant says

Within a month of moving in the summer of 2014, Wagamese said her family noticed mould under their new mattress.

"I didn't understand how that would have happened, but I didn't question the house at the time," she said.

The situation then worsened a few months later.

"We started to notice in the basement there was a funny smell," she said. "We just noticed all the moisture on the walls, the plastic was hanging off the walls, hanging with water full in the plastic. The insulation on the walls was all covered in black."

Wagamese said her family's belongings, including valuable personal mementos, were "soaked and covered in mould."

"We lost everything ... All our photo albums, all my [child's] baby pictures, my beds, our dressers, living room furniture, everything had to go in the garbage," she said.

"My [child] was so sick because of the bad mould … It tore our family apart."

CBC shared her photos from that period with a home inspector who expressed concern about evidence of leaks in the home's foundation but said they couldn't confirm the presence of mould without lab tests.

Ishkode-Ode Wagamese says she began to smell something strange within a few months of moving in, and discovered black splotches in the basement. Her belongings had to be thrown out. (Submitted by Ishkode-O'de Wagamese)

OAHS hired contractors to fix the foundation in November 2014, and work continued in the home until 2016, said Wagamese. According to an email from OAHS in May of that year, a contractor's air quality report concluded that "all issues were remedied."

Within the next four months, though, a water lab analysis completed by Public Health Ontario showed "significant evidence of bacterial contamination" and found that the home's water may be "unsafe to drink." Another company's air quality test discovered some mould-causing bacteria in the living room and basement.

Wagamese initially hired a lawyer to seek compensation for material losses and "pain and suffering," but she could not afford to pursue a lawsuit in small claims court.

Then in a letter dated February 2021, which was obtained by CBC News, her lawyer accuses the organization of inaction over the three years since Wagemese last sought compensation, listing more than $50,000 in damages still unsettled.

"Your house caused me to lose everything I owned. Help me, help me get back on my feet," said Wagamese.

"Living here is not a home, it's just a house that I come to because I can't afford anything else ... If I could, I'd be gone."

WATCH | Wagamese describes her pain, loss as OAHS tenant:

'I've lost everything': Resident describes rampant mold at house owned by Indigenous housing organization

The Ontario Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing provided OAHS with $33 million from 2014 to 2020, with roughly $20 million of that directed into the organization's long-term rental program, according to its program guideline.

In its corporate profile , the organization says it strives to help tenants "meet their needs of personal and financial security, health and spiritual well-being."

"If this is the company that they say they are … they've failed to provide that to us," said Wagamese.

She has had four more leaks in her basement since the spring, resulting in further losses, and says recurring issues have harmed her physical, financial and mental health.

Her home was also excavated again, and her beloved garden ruined.

"I can't keep living like this."

On the left, a CBC videographer took a photo of Wagamese's treasured garden in June 2021. On the right, the aftermath of an August excavation to fix leaks. (CBC/Ishkode-O'de Wagamese)

Moved out and much happier

Sarah Valley, who lived in two units run by OAHS between 2013 and 2018, says cutting ties with the organization changed her life for the better.

Her first house in North Cobalt, which sits along the northwestern shore of Lake Timiskaming, had black splotches in the basement, cracks in the walls, and on several occasions, she was frozen in her home — only to use a blow dryer to defrost her door to go to work, she said.

"The black mould, they just didn't believe me," said Valley, whose children kept getting sick.

Valley took these shots of her second Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services rental unit. On the left, a photo of cement, insulation and gap filler foam in her basement. In the centre, one of her ventilator's duct sloping down due to water frozen inside. On the right, a photo of what appears to be a broken piece off the exterior of her home, exposing insulation. (Submitted by Sarah Valley)

The alleged mould problem "never got fixed," she said, so she moved to another OAHS unit in the nearby town of Englehart. That home had chronic leaks in the basement, as well as water seeping from her kitchen light fixture and her ventilation system.

"It was a waterfall," she said. "That place was just horrible."

WATCH | Valley gives a tour of her leaky basement in 2017:

Video shows water pooling in basement of house owned by OAHS

CBC obtained email correspondence that showed Valley asked OAHS to fix the leaks five times between March 2017 and January 2018.

Valley said contractors fixed her roof, but leaks continued. Eventually, she moved out before the issue was fixed.

She now lives in a house run by the Kirkland Lake Non Profit Housing Corporation and calls it a "blessing" compared to her previous two living quarters.

New unit still had issues

George Joseph Stephen, who lives in Hanmer north of Sudbury, says he's been living with a poorly finished ventilation system since moving into a newly built apartment about a decade ago.

"Every time I mopped the floor, there would be like white foamy stuff on it. I found it was from the drywall that was in there that was flowing from my air vent. That's what it was — drywall cuttings," said Stephen.

When he opened the vent to investigate, he found sheet metal missing from the air duct. He says he's been living with the kitchen vent covered in foil and tape since then.

The first two pictures show a gap in Stephen's air duct. He's lived with his DIY tin foil covering the gaps for about 10 years. (Submitted by George Joseph Stephen)

Stephen questions whether the non-profit completed a legitimate housing inspection before allowing him to move in. The issue is still not fixed.

"My allergies are always bad in here. I have to take allergy pills every day now for the past several years," said Stephen.

He said he also lived for eight months with a leaking hot water tank.

"I kept telling them but they wouldn't do anything. ... It finally broke, so I didn't have a shower for a good six months maybe."

Stephen then called the bylaw department from the City of Sudbury, which served an order to OAHS to fix his tank and shower.

OAHS 'extremely confident' in work

Affected tenants say they want an investigation into how OAHS handles clients and homes, but the organization defends its work.

OAHS said it spent $5.1 million on fixing and maintaining its units this past year, and $5.9 million the year prior.

"We are extremely confident that we engage the appropriate professionals and undertake the required work to ensure the health and safety of all our tenants," wrote spokesperson Sarah McBain.

After declining an interview on multiple occasions, the non-profit issued a more strongly worded statement.

"Some of the allegations raised are entirely false. We would caution against publishing allegations that are not fully corroborated."

The Ontario Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing declined an interview.