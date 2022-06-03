Liberal Ted Hsu wins Kingston and the Islands results

CBC News is projecting Liberal Ted Hsu to win in Kingston and the Islands.

There was no incumbent in the riding where nine candidates battled it out.

The NDP won in 2018 with almost 40 per cent of the votes, 6,000 more than the Liberals, who finished just ahead of the PC candidate.

A guaranteed living wage and housing were key issues for voters in Kingston and the Islands, as homelessness was front of mind ahead of the election.