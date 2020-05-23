Kingston, Ont., man arrested for posting threatening online content

A Kingston, Ont., man has been arrested after posting threatening content online.

According to police, the 19-year-old threatened to kill members of the general public and police officers. He also threatened to destroy police property.

Kingston police became aware of the threats on May 18.

After investigating the claims, police identified the man and executed a search warrant on Friday at approximately 1:30 a.m. ET at a residence in the city's west end.

A 19-year-old local man was charged with uttering threats to cause death and uttering threats to cause property damage.

The man appeared in court Friday for a bail hearing and remains in police custody.