Police investigating online threat to public places in Ottawa
Ottawa police say the force is investigating an online threat made against public places in the city, including transit and police facilities.
Investigators remind public to be vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour
Police say the threat was made earlier in the week and that an investigation immediately began in coordination with other public safety organizations.
Investigators say, based on current information, there is no immediate threat to the public — but people should be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious behaviour they come across.