Has online dating worked for you?

If you don't have someone to dote on this Valentine's Day, there have never been more dating apps promising to help you make a connection.

Swiping right to find love is pretty normal these days.

But some daters are becoming disillusioned by all the fake profiles, no shows and dead-end conversations.

So is online dating a waste of time, or a worthwhile endeavour? CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning wanted to know, and here's what you've told us so far.

Online dating. Great way to meet that special someone? Or bottomless pit of digital despair?

The good...

I met my husband online in 2007. Twelve years, one elopement, and two kids later we're still together. <a href="https://t.co/CBKVkKg6Us">pic.twitter.com/CBKVkKg6Us</a> —@jenniferw613

Met Paul <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaReno?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaReno</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/eHarmonyCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@eHarmonyCanada</a>. <br>Married him ❤️<br>(Had a first coffee date with two guys on the same day. Obviously one went much better than the other.) <a href="https://t.co/aAGrde4cbp">pic.twitter.com/aAGrde4cbp</a> —@HeatherBadenoch

in 2012 I met my now husband online. We were married in 2016. <a href="https://t.co/ZOz88fvJzl">pic.twitter.com/ZOz88fvJzl</a> —@TheLeahDay

Valentines Day already! I met this boy on <a href="https://twitter.com/Grindr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Grindr</a> in 2012. We started dating in 2016. Engaged in 2017. We will be married in a year minus two days. He brings a smile to my face everyday and can’t imagine a world without him. ❤️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/successfulonlinedating?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#successfulonlinedating</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Valentines2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Valentines2019</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TrueLoveDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TrueLoveDay</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ezo9OtOWNu">pic.twitter.com/Ezo9OtOWNu</a> —@dustingarron

<a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaMorning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaMorning</a> Online Dating - my hubby & I met each other online through <a href="https://twitter.com/eHarmonyCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@eHarmonyCanada</a> . He was just finishing his 3 month membership, I joined for 1 yr and met him in the 1st 3 weeks. LOL. We've known each other 10 years, married for 8. <a href="https://t.co/PfC1EGuYs3">pic.twitter.com/PfC1EGuYs3</a> —@Sue_HBS

The bad...

The bad: one guy .. on probation/ lived with his parents/ no job/ no car/ did I mention liar 🤥.... another guy munched through 2 pounds of wings and talked about homemade wine 🍷 for 45 min, another guy talked about how much he hated his ex wife ..I left 20 min in —@chiquitababy

I divorced the husband I met online. Have tried again in the years since but it appears I've become invisible to all but the cheaters and future fakers. I avoid it now because it shines a light on how lonely I am. —@avadear806

And the downright ugly.

Tried it after my second divorce (you can see I’m pretty good at this relationshipping, eh?) and it was awful. One date basically interviewed me for “next wife and mother” position. I wish I was kidding. The rest was just a barrage of dick pics and come ons. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/singleforlife?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#singleforlife</a> —@goldiej7

<a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaMorning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaMorning</a> years ago met a guy online, for Valentines Day (date 3) took me to Hy’s. Then started showing his controlling nature. Went to the bathroom & told the hostess I didn’t feel safe. The staff helped me leave without him knowing. Told me they’d tell him I’d left. —@CarrieS17

