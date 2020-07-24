Police searching for more victims of man charged with assaulting his online date

Police are searching for possible victims of Collin David Robinson, 43, who is facing several charges connected to a violent assault of a woman in Gatineau in June.

The Brockville, Ont., man allegedly met the woman on the website Plenty of Fish. Robinson used the name David Davidson, according to Gatineau police.

After meeting, the two spent three days together at the end of June at the woman's residence in the Hull district of Gatineau.

Charged with forcible confinement

After finding messages between the woman and an ex-boyfriend on Facebook, Robinson allegedly forcibly confined the woman and severely beat her several times. He's also accused of uttering death threats.

The accused left the scene when the woman's brother showed up.

She was transported to the hospital with fractured ribs, several bruises and other injuries.

The Brockville, Ont., man allegedly met the woman on the website Plenty of Fish. Robinson used the name David Davidson. (Supplied by Gatineau police)

The accused faces charges of mischief, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, aggravated assault causing harm and uttering threats.

Gatineau police specify that, in addition to Plenty of Fish, Robinson was also active on the website MeetMe, where he allegedly used the nicknames "Big Red" and "Magic Hand."

Const. Andrée East, a spokesperson for Gatineau police, said others shouldn't feel ashamed if they were the victims of violence, whether that's through someone they met online or in other circumstances.

Robinson was arrested on July 10 following a police investigation and remains in custody.

He was due to appear by videoconference at 9 a.m on Friday at the Gatineau courthouse.