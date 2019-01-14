You can now offer your sympathies to bus crash victims in person or online

An online book of condolence is now open to anyone who wants to express their sympathies to the victims of Friday's fatal bus crash, but can't make it to Ottawa City Hall to sign in person.

Three people died and nearly two dozen were injured after a double-decker OC Transpo bus plowed into a shelter overhang at Westboro station on Friday.

The online book can be accessed here. Anyone wishing to can leave their name and a message expressing their condolences.

The physical book of condolence is still available at Jean Pigott Place at City Hall, 110 Laurier Ave W.

Coun. Jeff Leiper, whose ward includes Westboro station, add his name to the book of condolences at Ottawa City Hall on Monday. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Mayor Jim Watson and Coun. Jeff Leiper, whose ward includes Westboro station, both signed the book Monday.

"Our city is grieving, and I would encourage individuals to offer their condolences," Watson said.

The book at City Hall will be available for signing until Sunday.