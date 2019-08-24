Skip to Main Content
Thousands left without power after west Ottawa crash
More than 5,000 Hydro Ottawa customers were left without power Saturday after a single-vehicle collision on Roberston Road.

One person suffered minor injuries, police said

Ottawa police say they are investigating a crash in Ottawa's west end on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (CBC)

Thousands of people were left without power Saturday after a single-vehicle collision in Ottawa's west end. 

The collision happened around 1:20 p.m. on Robertson Road, Ottawa police said in a news release.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Hydro Ottawa said the crash caused a power outage that affected 5,010 customers.

The power was expected to be restored by 3 p.m., the hydro company said.

As of 2:30 p.m., Robertson Road was closed between Mill Hill Road and Eagleson Road.

