Man killed while battling Outaouais forest fire

A man has died in a forest fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in Notre-Dame-de-la-Salette, Que., north of Ottawa, officials say.

Emergency teams responded to the fire around 2 p.m. yesterday and continued fighting it into Sunday, said Cathy Elliott Morneau, communications officer with the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu.

The Quebec forest fire protection agency said while the fire was contained Sunday afternoon, it has not yet been completely extinguished.

The man who died was helping fight the blaze, the agency said, but was not a firefighter himself.

His name has not been released.

No fire ban in the Outaouais

The agency said 28 forest fires have occurred in the Outaouais region this year, resulting in the loss of 19.9 hectares of forest cover.

Morneau told Radio-Canada that there is no ban on open fires in the Outaouais yet.

She said people who are lighting campfires should have a water source within reach so they can react quickly if needed.

Notre-Dame-de-Salette is approximately 60 kilometres north of Ottawa.