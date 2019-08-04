Man dies while battling Outaouais forest fire

A man has died in forest fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in Notre-Dame-de-la-Salette, Que., north of Ottawa, officials say.

Emergency teams responded to the fire at about 2 p.m. Saturday and continued fighting it into Sunday, said Cathy Elliott Morneau, communications officer with the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu.

The Quebec forest fire protection agency said the five-hectare fire was contained Sunday afternoon, but as of Sunday evening it had not yet been extinguished.

The man was a skilled worker hired by the agency to help battle the blaze, but was not a firefighter. His name has not been released.

One other person was injured in an unrelated incident, the agency said.

A man was killed this weekend while helping fight a forest fire that broke out in the western Quebec community of Notre-Dame-de-la-Salette. 1:11

No fire ban in the Outaouais

The agency said 28 forest fires have occurred in the Outaouais region this year, resulting in the loss of 19.9 hectares of forest cover.

Morneau told Radio-Canada that there is no ban on open fires in the Outaouais yet.

She said people who are lighting campfires should have a water source within reach so they can react quickly if needed.

Notre-Dame-de-Salette is approximately 60 kilometres north of Ottawa.