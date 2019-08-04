Man dies while battling Outaouais forest fire
Officials say fire north of Ottawa is now under control
A man has died in forest fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in Notre-Dame-de-la-Salette, Que., north of Ottawa, officials say.
Emergency teams responded to the fire at about 2 p.m. Saturday and continued fighting it into Sunday, said Cathy Elliott Morneau, communications officer with the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu.
The Quebec forest fire protection agency said the five-hectare fire was contained Sunday afternoon, but as of Sunday evening it had not yet been extinguished.
The man was a skilled worker hired by the agency to help battle the blaze, but was not a firefighter. His name has not been released.
One other person was injured in an unrelated incident, the agency said.
No fire ban in the Outaouais
The agency said 28 forest fires have occurred in the Outaouais region this year, resulting in the loss of 19.9 hectares of forest cover.
Morneau told Radio-Canada that there is no ban on open fires in the Outaouais yet.
She said people who are lighting campfires should have a water source within reach so they can react quickly if needed.
Notre-Dame-de-Salette is approximately 60 kilometres north of Ottawa.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.