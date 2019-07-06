Skip to Main Content
1 dead after 2-vehicle crash on Highway 15
Ottawa

Police are investigating after one person died in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 15 in Montague Township, Ont., 70 kilometres southwest of Ottawa. 

Section of highway between MacPherson Road and McLachlin Road reopened

CBC News ·
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a collision on Highway 15 in Montague Township, Ont., on Saturday, July 6, 2019. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC)

Ontario Provincial Police said the crash happened just before noon Saturday.

A section of the highway between MacPherson Road and McLachlin Road was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

Police have not released any information about the victim, saying they're still notifying next-of-kin.

 

