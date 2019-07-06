1 dead after 2-vehicle crash on Highway 15

Police are investigating after a person died in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 15 in Montague Township, Ont., 70 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police said the crash happened just before noon Saturday.

A section of the highway between MacPherson Road and McLachlin Road was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

Police have not released any information about the victim, saying they're still notifying next-of-kin.