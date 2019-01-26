Woman, 18, charged with 2nd degree murder in death of missing person

An 18-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder after an Ottawa woman was reported missing earlier this month.

Ottawa police asked for the public's assistance Thursday to help locate 37-year-old Susan Kuplu. The Inuk woman was seen in the area of Elgin Street and Laurier Avenue on Jan. 10, police said.

Lennese Kuplu has been charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a dead human body, police said.

Police said that their major crime unit is investigating.

The suspect appeared in court Saturday morning.