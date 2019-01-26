Skip to Main Content
Woman, 18, charged with 2nd degree murder in death of missing person
New

Woman, 18, charged with 2nd degree murder in death of missing person

Police arrested an 18-year-old woman Friday as part of their homicide investigation after a woman was reported missing this month.

1 person was arrested Friday night, police say

CBC News ·
Police asked for the public's assistance in locating Susan Kublu-Iqqittuq on Jan. 24, 2019. (Ottawa Police Service)

An 18-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder after an Ottawa woman was reported missing earlier this month. 

Ottawa police asked for the public's assistance Thursday to help locate 37-year-old Susan Kuplu. The Inuk woman was seen in the area of Elgin Street and Laurier Avenue on Jan. 10, police said. 

Lennese Kuplu has been charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a dead human body, police said.  

Police said that their major crime unit is investigating.

The suspect appeared in court Saturday morning. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us