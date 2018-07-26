1 man dead in Kanata crash involving a school bus

The driver of a van died in a collision involving a school bus in Kanata late Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters, police and paramedics were called to the crash at the intersection of March Valley and Klondike roads at about 4:10 p.m.

About 20 children were in the school bus at the time, and one of them suffered a very minor injury, paramedics said.

The driver of the van, meanwhile, had no vital signs when first responders arrived and was later pronounced dead.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and move over for emergency vehicles trying to access the scene.

The Ottawa police collisions unit is investigating.