Man dies after ATV crash near Hawkesbury, Ont.
A man is dead after a single all-terrain vehicle collision Saturday on County Road 18 in Ste-Anne-de-Prescott, just southeast of Hawkesbury, Ont.
Police are continuing to investigate
Ontario Provincial Police said they were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. after the vehicle hit a tree.
The driver, 41-year-old Chad Hicks from Cornwall, Ont., died at the scene, police said.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.