Man dies after ATV crash near Hawkesbury, Ont.

A man is dead after a single all-terrain vehicle collision Saturday on County Road 18 in Ste-Anne-de-Prescott, just southeast of Hawkesbury, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police said they were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. after the vehicle hit a tree.

The driver, 41-year-old Chad Hicks from Cornwall, Ont., died at the scene, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.