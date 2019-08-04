Skip to Main Content
Man dies after ATV crash near Hawkesbury, Ont.
A man is dead after a single all-terrain vehicle collision Saturday on County Road 18 in Ste-Anne-de-Prescott, just southeast of Hawkesbury, Ont. 

Police are continuing to investigate

A 41-year-old man died after an all-terrain vehicle crash in Ste-Anne-de-Prescott, Ont., on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. (Samantha Samson/CBC)

Ontario Provincial Police said they were called to the scene just before 7 p.m. after the vehicle hit a tree. 

The driver, 41-year-old Chad Hicks from Cornwall, Ont., died at the scene, police said. 

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. 

