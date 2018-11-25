1 hurt in single-vehicle rollover

Firefighters extricated the driver of a car crash Sunday morning after a single-vehicle rollover near Cumberland.

The crash happened in front of 1703 Regional Road 174 before 7:30 a.m.

One person was rushed to hospital in serious, but stable condition, the Ottawa Paramedic Service said.

Freezing rain hit the Ottawa area overnight Saturday and Ottawa police said roads continue to be slippery.

They are urging people to drive with caution on the roads.