Skip to Main Content
Ottawa·New

Boy, 5, dead in head-on crash in western Quebec

A head-on collision on route 309 near Notre-Dame-de-la-Salette, Que., killed a young boy, left his sister and another man fighting for their lives, and seriously injured the children's father, police say.

Victim's sister, 7, and 64-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries, police say

CBC ·
Route 309 remained closed with detours in place after a fatal crash on Tuesday in Notre-Dame-de-la-Salette, Que. (Radio-Canada)

A head-on collision on route 309 near Notre-Dame-de-la-Salette, Que., killed a young boy, left his sister and another man fighting for their lives, and seriously injured the children's father, police say.

The local police force, MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais, said firefighters and paramedics received a call at 11:27 a.m. Tuesday about the crash between two vehicles on the highway about 60 kilometres northeast of Gatineau.

Police said a five-year-old boy was taken to Buckingham Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. 

His seven-year-old sister was also rushed to CHEO, eastern Ontario's children's hospital in Ottawa, with life-threatening injuries, police say.

Their 33-year-old father suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries, police say. The other driver, a 64-year-old man from Cantley, also suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the father drove into the opposite lane, causing the crash, but they don't know why. 

Route 309 remains closed with detours in place.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

now