1 dead, 6 taken to hospital after single-vehicle rollover
One person has died and seven others were taken to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 416 near Spencerville Saturday morning.

CBC News ·
The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after one person died in a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 416 near County Road 21 on June 30, 2018. (CBC)

Ottawa Paramedic Service responded to the rollover on Highway 416 near County Road 21 just after 7:00 a.m. 

The Ottawa Paramedic Service transported a single patient to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition. Six other patients were transported to various hospitals.

Paramedics from the Ottawa Paramedic Service, Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry-Cornwall, Leeds-Grenville and Ornge responded together to the incident. 

The Ontario Provincial Police is investigating.

