1 dead, 6 taken to hospital after single-vehicle rollover
Incident took place on Highway 416 near County Road 21
One person has died and six others were taken to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 416 near Spencerville Saturday morning.
Ottawa Paramedic Service responded to the rollover on Highway 416 near County Road 21 just after 7:00 a.m.
The Ottawa Paramedic Service transported a single patient to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition. Six other patients were transported to various hospitals.
Paramedics from the Ottawa Paramedic Service, Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry-Cornwall, Leeds-Grenville and Ornge responded together to the incident.
The Ontario Provincial Police is investigating.