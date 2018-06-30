1 dead, 6 taken to hospital after single-vehicle rollover

One person has died and six others were taken to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 416 near Spencerville Saturday morning.

Ottawa Paramedic Service responded to the rollover on Highway 416 near County Road 21 just after 7:00 a.m.

The Ottawa Paramedic Service transported a single patient to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition. Six other patients were transported to various hospitals.

Paramedics from the Ottawa Paramedic Service, Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry-Cornwall, Leeds-Grenville and Ornge responded together to the incident.

The Ontario Provincial Police is investigating.