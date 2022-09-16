One dead in triple stabbing near St. Laurent Shopping Centre, police say

One person is dead and two others are seriously injured after a stabbing at the St. Laurent Shopping Centre on Friday afternoon, according to Ottawa police and paramedics.

The victims were taken to the Civic campus of The Ottawa Hospital. One person suffered life-threatening injuries and has since died.

Paramedics said the other two are in serious but stable condition.

Blood was seen outside the shopping centre near the St-Laurent bus station, where police vehicles lined the road on Friday evening.

A video supplied to CBC News appears to show an altercation in the mall in which a stabbing occurs. The video is shot near a mall entrance to the St-Laurent LRT station.

CBC News cannot confirm what happened before or after this video.

The footage shows a chaotic scene involving about six young people — some throwing punches. Several other young people stand nearby, watching. Shouts of, "he got stabbed," and "he's bleeding" can be heard.

Police said in a tweet they received a call for a stabbing at the St. Laurent Shopping Centre around 4:35 p.m.

An additional tweet says the homicide unit is investigating. Police were asking people to avoid the area Friday evening, but said the area is secure.

OC Transpo tweeted that St-Laurent Station was closed on Friday afternoon. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

Train station closed

On Friday afternoon, OC Transpo tweeted that St-Laurent Station was closed. Trains were running through the LRT station, but not stopping.

Buses were made available on St. Laurent Boulevard, OC Transpo said.

A spokesperson for the mall said the shopping centre and its parking lot were open and operating as usual.

"Our thoughts are with those affected by this unfortunate incident," the spokesperson said in an email.

Byron Statham, a shopper who was at the mall Friday evening, said he was also thinking of commuters who may have witnessed the incident.

"There's going to be some people who saw this, who are going to be impacted," he said.

"To see this happening, this close, this didn't happen at night, this happened in broad daylight ... that's rush hour," he told CBC News.