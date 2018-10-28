1 dead after 3-vehicle collision in Stittsville

One man is dead after a three-vehicle collision in Stittsville Sunday morning.

Police say it happened at the corner of Iber Road and Harry Douglas Drive at around 10 a.m.

A 45-year-old man was killed after the vehicle he was driving rolled over, police said. A four-year-old girl was in the same vehicle and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Another 45-year-old man in a different vehicle was also taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.

Parts of Hazeldean and Iber roads, Abbott Street and Harry Douglas Drive were closed after the collision but have now reopened.