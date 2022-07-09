One dead in single-vehicle collision in Ottawa
Ottawa police say the vehicle was travelling east where regional road 174 and Highway 417 split.
Police say the collision occured around 3 a.m. Saturday morning
One person was killed in a single-vehicle collision Saturday morning around 3 a.m., according to the Ottawa Police Service.
Officers are currently investigating.
As of Saturday afternoon, no details had been released about the person who died.