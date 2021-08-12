1 dead after rollover on Highway 417

One person has died after a vehicle rolled over on Highway 417 near Highway 7 on Thursday morning, according to emergency responders.

OPP reported that a serious collision took place just before 9:30 a.m.

Ottawa Fire Services said they were on scene to extract a person from vehicle that had rolled over near Richardson Side Road, just north of where Highway 417 and Highway 7 meet.

UPDATE: Sadly, the person transported to hospital as a result of this collision has succumbed to their injuries. Further updates will be provided when possible. The road closure of the westbound lanes of the 417 will be in place for several hours, please find alternate routes^jt —@OPP_ER

An Ornge air ambulance transported the individual to a hospital, according to firefighters.

OPP said the person died on the way to the hospital.

Highway 417 westbound lanes are closed near Richardson Side Road while police investigate. OPP are asking drivers to avoid the area for the next several hours.