1 dead in crash near Calabogie, Ont.

Police have closed Highway 511 east of Calabogie, Ont., after a fatal crash Sunday afternoon.

CBC News ·
OPP say one person has died following a crash Sunday afternoon on Highway 511 near Calabogie, Ont. (CBC)

Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to the scene of the single-vehicle collision, near White Lake Road, shortly after 2 p.m.

One person was killed in the crash, police said. 

There is currently no estimate as to when the highway will reopen.

OPP are advising drivers heading to Calabogie, Perth and Renfrew to take different routes.

