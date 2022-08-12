One dead after head-on crash with tractor-trailer on Highway 416

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after one person died in a head-on crash on a Highway 416 on-ramp off Highway 401 early Friday morning.

A passenger car and a tractor-trailer collided at about 4:45 a.m. on a northbound Highway 416 on-ramp near Edwardsburgh-Cardinal Township, Grenville OPP said.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. They have not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing and the ramp is closed.

Motorists are being directed to use another exit onto the 416 less than a kilometre down the road.