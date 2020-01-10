Another 1-day walkout planned for Ottawa-area schools

Teachers at many Ottawa-area schools will be walking off the job on Wednesday as contract talks between their union and the province remain at an impasse.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) has been without a contract since August 2019 and launched a work-to-rule campaign in late November.

That campaign has involved rotating one-day strikes. The Jan. 15 walkout will involve all teachers with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, the Upper Canada District School Board and the Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l'Est ontarien.

Teachers at certain elementary and secondary schools within the Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario and the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est will also walk off the job, the union said.

A similar walkout last month led to all public schools in Ottawa and all French schools in eastern Ontario closing for the day.

Read the full list of affected schools below

The one-day strike does not affect teachers in the Ottawa Catholic School Board or the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario.

Teachers with Ontario's English-language Catholic boards have announced that they will be starting their own work-to-rule campaign on Monday.

The OSSTF's latest labour disruption will occur one week after teachers with Renfrew and Kingston school boards walked off the job.

Those schools are not participating in next week's walkout, according to the list provided by OSSTF.